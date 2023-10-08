Indore: Rape Accused Arrested

Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lasudiya police arrested a rape accused who was on the run for the last 5 months.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 3,000 for his arrest. Lasudiya police station in-charge Taresh Soni said that the victim had complained that Ravi and Kalu had raped her and also threatened her dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The police team got information that the accused Jitendra alias Kalu had been spotted in the area, following which police arrested him. TI Soni said that the accused will be produced in court.

Read Also MP: Seven Government Teachers Booked For Financial Fraud In Kukshi

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)