​Mhow: (fpns) Kameshwar Chopal, the main trustee of ​​Ram Janmabhumi Trust and the first person to lay the foundation of the Ram temple a​​t Ayodhya was in Mhow on Tuesday. He reached the Ambedkar memorial, the birthplace of Dr BR Ambedkar and paid floral tributes to him.

Thereafter, he reached Motimahal complex to meet the representatives of various caste groups of Mhow and addressed them on various aspects of the birthplace of Lord Ram. ​The office-bearers of ​various ​caste groups felicitated Chopal on this occasion.

Chopal said that Mir Baki, a general of Babar captured and demolished the temple 492 years back and the agitation for freeing Rama’s birthplace started since then only, thus the agitation is 492 years old after which success came. He said that Babar’s main aim behind demolishing this holy place was to rupture the morale of the Indians as he wanted to rule the country without any resistance.

Striking at the ugly face of caste in the country, he said that Hinduism is like a tree and various castes are its offshoots​ and other parts.​ If all the parts start ​vying for their supremacy and forget to strengthen the roots, ​the tree will die​.

He said that the government under heavy pressure from the seer community at that time opened the locks of the birthplace. Actually, they had threatened to break open the locks if the government didn’t act positively.

Hailing the campaign run by the RSS for collection of donations from the people, he said that by this, people are emotionally associated with the movement for ​the ​temple.

Ram Janmbhumi donation campaign state coordinator Sohan Vishwakarma, joint coordinator Basant Mourya and seer Anand Giri Maharaj were on the stage along with Chopal.

Anil Solanki conducted the programme while Shailesh Girje proposed the vote of thanks.