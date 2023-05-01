Indore: Rajput docs hold meeting to increase coordination

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time in Indore, doctors of Rajput community from all over the country gathered in the ‘Medicon’ conference on Sunday at Super Speciality Hospital, organised jointly by Kshatriya Rajput Doctors Organisation and Indore Rajput Doctors Association.

More than 200 doctors associated with both the organisations brainstormed on how to maintain coordination among the doctors of the society. Along with this, a route map was also prepared of what work doctors can do together in the interest of the society.

Chief guest cabinet minister Usha Thakur said, “The first objective of Rajput society doctors should be to provide service to the society.” Cabinet Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon said “Medicon is a worthwhile initiative of the Rajput community. Such a platform should be created so that everyone can come together. The government is willing to cooperate with the organisation at all times.”

Dr TN Jadeja, founder and national president of Kshatriya Rajput Doctors Organisation, Jamnagar (Gujarat) shared various information related to the organisation. He said that many doctors of Rajput community have brought laurels to the country as well as the community in the medical world.

Scholarship for medical students

Kshatriya Rajput Doctors Organisation MP has 350 members, and 900 doctors at national level. And there are 110 doctor members in Indore Rajput Doctors Association.

Together, both the organisations are providing scholarship of Rs 80,000 to 1.5 lakh to the students for medical studies every year. The number of students getting this scholarship is increasing year by year.

