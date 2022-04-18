Indore: Raj Bhawan asks varsities to consider CUET for admission in UG courses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing a letter from University Grants Commission (UGC), Raj Bhawan has asked universities to take necessary action on the request of higher education to accept common university entrance test (CUET) scores for giving admission in undergraduate courses offered by varsity teaching departments.

In a letter to chief secretary, additional chief secretary (higher education) and vice chancellors of state-run universities, Raj Bhawan additional secretary Manoj Khatri said that the UGC is organizing CUET for admission in UG courses offered by universities and requested Governor Manghubhai Patel to ensure that MP universities opt for CUET scores.

The Raj Bhawan asked universities to take necessary action on the matter.

The Raj Bhawan has also attached a copy of the UGC letter written by chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar.

In the letter, the UGC chairman said that he was interacting through virtual mode with all vice chancellors of state public universities in each state/UT regarding conduct of CUET for the admission in undergraduate programmes from the academic session 2022-23. “Recently, UGC has written to all VCs to use CUET score instead of using marks obtained in 12th Board or score of any other entrance test in programmes such as BA, BSc, and BCom and similar programmes. To save students from appearing in multiple entrance examinations, conducted on different dates, sometimes coinciding with each other, and also to provide equal opportunity to all students, UGC encourages to adopt and use CUET score from the academic session 2022-23 onwards for admission of students in their UG courses. Adopting CUET will not affect the reservation and admission policy of the university. This is one of the important initiatives towards National Education Policy-2020 implementation,” he said.

The UGC chairman added, “I request you to take all possible steps at state government level to adopt CUET score for the purpose of admission to UG courses from the academic session 2022-23 onwards in your state public universities.”

UGC pushing CUET for admission in state varsities also

Though CUET is optional for state universities, the higher education regulator is still pushing for it, sending a clear and loud message to all varsities that it wants “one nation, one exam” for admission.

The UGC had accounted for CUET a couple of months ago making it mandatory for admission in UG courses in central universities. It stated that the exam is optional for state universities.

As many as 61 universities including 44 central and 17 state universities have given their consent to accept CUET scores for admission in UG courses.

The UGC is likely to bring PG courses also under its purview shortly.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:48 AM IST