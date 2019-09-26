Indore: Rains breach 50-inch mark

Indore: City received intermittent rain with varied intensity in different in parts of the city on Wednesday. The meteorological department recorded 4.8 mm of rainfall till 8.30 pm. With Wednesday’s rain, city’s record crossed 50-inch mark.

The total rainfall in the city recorded so far is 272.2 mm (50.08 inches). The meteorological department said city will witness similar weather condition for next few days. “Due to increase in temperature and humidity, moisture is received from cyclonic circulation in Bay of Bengal.

It is causing rainfall. Intermittent rain is occurring across the state and conditions will remain same for next couple of days,” a department official said, adding, “This year, the rainfall may break record of 2013, which was 55 inches before monsoon withdrawal.”

On Wednesday, city recorded a maximum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees below normal while minimum temperature at 22.8 degrees Celsius was two degrees above normal.