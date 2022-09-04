Indore: Rainfall, cloudy weather give relief from the ‘hottest’ night

Two youths enjoy pleasant weather and take a selfie at Bilawali Square on Sunday | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sudden rainfall in various parts of the city cooled down the weather and provided relief from the ‘hottest’ night of the monsoon season.

According to the records of the meteorological department, the temperature in the city on Saturday night was 3 degrees Celsius above normal—for the first time after two and a half months.

Rainfall also pulled down the day temperature by 2 degrees Celsius compared with the temperature recorded on Saturday (31.9 degrees Celsius).

After a break of two days, the weather took a U-turn on Sunday as the sky turned cloudy around 9 am and it started raining, accompanied by gusty winds, in many parts of the city. The rain relented by 1 pm but drizzles continued in many areas intermittently while the sky remained overcast throughout the day.

The change in the weather also gave reasons to residents to enjoy the cricket match between India and Pakistan on the big screens installed in many areas of the city.

However, only 1 mm rainfall was recorded by the weather station at the city airport as the total rainfall in the season reached 997.8 mm (39.2 inches), so far.

The Regional Meteorological Department said conditions would remain the same on Monday and the residents would witness light-to-moderate showers. The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 28.9 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.

Over 45 inches rainfall recorded at Regal Sq

While the meteorological department has recorded about 39.2 inches of rainfall in the western area, the central part of the city has recorded about 43.66 inches of rainfall. The pollution monitoring station at Regal Square has recorded as much as 1,140 mm rainfall, so far.