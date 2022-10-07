Indore: Rain lowers day temperature by 5°Celsius within 24 hours

Rain in Indore | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city received intermittent rainfall with varying intensity on the second consecutive day on Thursday. The rainfall—coupled with cold winds—pulled down the day temperature by 5 degrees Celsius below normal. Meanwhile, Met officials have forecast that the conditions will remain the same till Sunday morning and the city will continue to witness light-to-moderate rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Department recorded about 6 mm ofrainfall at the weather station of the city airport, while the Pollution Control Board monitored over 11 mm of rainfall in the same period. With this, the total rainfall in the city has reached 1,228 mm (48.2 inches), so far. The wind speed also reached 15 kilometres an hour on Thursday afternoon.

“The withdrawal line of the South-West Monsoon continues to pass through Uttarkashi, Nazibabad, Agra, Gwalior, Ratlam and Bharuch. The cyclonic circulation over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighbourhood extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level persists. Similarly, the trough from the cyclonic circulation over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood to the central parts of north Uttar Pradesh across Telangana, Vidarbha and west Madhya Pradesh extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level persists,” Met officials said, adding, “Under the influence of these conditions, Indore will witness light-to-moderate rainfall for two more days.”

Temp & humidity stats

The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius, which was 5 degrees Celsius below normal.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

The humidity level was high and the wind speed increased to 15 kilometres.

Humidity in the morning was recorded at 92 per cent, while it was recorded 76 per cent in the evening.