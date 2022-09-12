Indore: Rain lashes city, chances of moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intermittent rain accompanied by lightning and thundering lashed the city on Monday which provided much-needed relief from intense heat and humidity to the residents.

It was humid throughout the day making the day uncomfortable for the denizens but the showers came as a relief. It started as drizzling in some parts of the city but by the end of the day it rained heavily in many parts of the city in the evening.

The city recorded about 5.6 mm rainfall in the evening with which the total rainfall of the season has reached 1050 mm (41.33 inches), so far.

The Regional Meteorological Department said the conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days and the residents would witness moderate to heavy showers on Tuesday as well.

“The monsoon is active across the state and the conditions will remain the same for the next couple of days. The well marked low pressure area over southeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Vidarbha now lies over central parts of East Madhya Pradesh with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is likely to move nearly northwestwards across Madhya Pradesh during next 48 hours.” Met officials said adding “Under the influence of these conditions, most part of the state would witness rainfall for next couple of days including moderate to heavy rainfall in Indore.”

Temperature stats

The rainfall in the evening also turned the city’s weather cool as the maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 29.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.9 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius below normal and three degrees Celsius above normal, respectively.