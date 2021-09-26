Indore: Rain for 4th day in a row, total reaches 34.4 inches

Indore

Rain lashed the city for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday. Around 17 mm rainfall was recorded throughout the day, bringing the total rainfall of the season to 875.6 mm (34.4 inches) so far.

The Regional Meteorological department said that weather conditions will remain the same for the next couple of days.

Rainfall which started from Saturday evening continued to lash the city on Sunday intermittently. Citizens woke up to dark clouds and a misty morning and could not see the sunshine throughout the day.

“Monsoon is active across the state and the conditions will remain the same for next couple of days,” met officials said.

The showers brought smiles on the faces of residents but waterlogging and traffic jams at various places posed problems for the commuters. However, with the weather turning pleasant in the evening people went on long drives. A large number of people could be seen thronging at corn stalls across the city to celebrate the weekend.

The Maximum temperature was 30.8 degrees Celsius (One degree below normal) while the Minimum temperature 21.8 degrees Celsius (One degree above normal)

Yeshwant Sagar, Sirpur overflowing

With continuous rainfall in city, Yeshwant Sagar and Sirpur lakes were full and overflowing. Gates of Yeshwant Sagar were open for hours on Saturday night while water was overflowing from Sirpur Lake.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 10:39 PM IST