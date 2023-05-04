Indore: Railway Ministry likely to give its nod to city Rly. station in two months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The railway projects linked the city, Malwa and Nimar Region are likely to get boost now.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman of Railway Board (CRB), has said that the Ministry of Railway would give its approval to the mega project of Indore Railway Station redevelopment in hardly 2 months. Its Detailed project Report (DPR) is ready. The Railway Board has also received the final survey report of Muktyara-Patalpani section of Indore-Khandwa Gauge conversion project.

Lahoti was interaction to media here on Wednesday after holding a review meeting with top notch officers of Construction Department of Western Railway and Ratlam divison. He reviewed the progress of Indore-Khandwa GC project, Indore-Dahod, Indore-Ujjain doubling and the city railway station redevelopment project. On the meeting GM of Western Railway Ashok Kumar Mishra and DRM Rajneesh Kumar were also present.

Replying to this correspond on the question of inordinate delay in Indore-Khandwa gauge Conversion project. CRB Lahoti said that the earlier survey reports of 2019 of the section between Mukhtayara-Patalapni was based on very old requirements, wherein gradient of 1:100 was suggested. In the meantime it was felt that following the rapid industrialisation of the area the goods movement will increase. Thus the again a survey was conducted, which report and alignment is received.

Talking about the estimated Rs 900 cr. mega project of the city railway station redevelopment, Lahoti said that earlier the project had to be executed under Public Private Partnership (PPP), but now railway has decided to execute it by railway budget itself. Thus its Master plan has been redesigned. It is reviewed in the today’s meeting. Since Railway Board has already approved the master plan on the basis of that Railway has prepared its DPR as well. Currently its financial conditions of its tender are being scrutinised. In the next 10 days it would be sent to Ministry of Railways for its approval. We are hoping that the Ministry will give its approval in one or two months.

Lahoti said that after the completion of Indore-Ujjain track doubling project, more trains will be run from the city or extended upto to the city.

Aims to start trails of hydrogen Train in currenty FY: Lahoti

Railway Board Chairman Lahoti said that the work is underway on the project to develop the country's first hydrogen train and efforts were being made to start its trial in the current financial year itself. he said that running trains on hydrogen would be a huge "technological breakthrough" in the country. The Northern Railway has already awarded the contract to develop the hydrogen train and work is underway on it.

Indore-Dhar section to be Ready by June next year

Ashok Kumar Mishra, General Manager of Western Railway, informed that railway is again starting the construction work of Indore-Dahod railway project. Indore-Dhar section of the project would be ready by June 24.

