Indore: Rail coaching depots gets Silver Rating of Greenco

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway’s city and Mhow depots were awarded the Greenco Silver Rating at a function held in Hyderabad on Friday. Both the depots of Ratlam division were the first in the India Railways to receive this prestigious title at the Greenco Summit organised by the CII in Hyderabad.

Kamal Singh Choudhary, senior depot officer, received the award for adopting environment-friendly green solutions in day-to-day workings. Khemraj Meena, PRO of the Ratlam division, said that various green measures had been taken by both the coaching depots.

A team of the CII Green Building Council checked all the Greenco standards at the depots. All the parameters, such as solar plant, ETP plant, greenhouse gas emission reduction, natural lighting, turbo ventilator, rainwater harvesting, waste management, electricity and water saving, green education signage and so forth were found to be up to the standard at the depots.