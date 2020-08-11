Indore: Rahat Indori to be cremated in Chhoti Khajrani graveyard at 9.30 tonight

Rahat Indori had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Aurobindo hospital, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to the COO of Shri Aurobindo Hospital Rajeev Singh, Indori was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night. “He was shifted to Aurobindo from a private hospital and his condition was critical. He breathed his last between 4.15 pm to 4.30 pm,” Singh said.

As per Dr Mahak Bhandari, Aurobindo Hospital Indore, "He suffered a cardiac arrest at 1 pm. We did give him CPR. He revived but his BP could not be balanced."

However, chairman of SAIMS, Dr Vinod Bhandari told Free Press that Indori had various comorbidities including hypertension, diabetes, and heart ailments. He also had a heart attack.

The hospital staff informed his family members about his demise.

Indori had gone through the COVID test after experiencing initial symptoms of the disease. In his last tweet, he had appealed to the people to pray for his health so that he wins over the disease.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also tweeted about his health and wished him early recovery from the disease.

His fans were in shock after learning about him being infected and admitted to the hospital.

Indori had penned down many poems and was a well-known Urdu poet. Recently, his poem titled 'Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi….’ became the inspiration for many meme makers amid the pandemic and social distancing.

The 70-year-old poet was born on January 1, 1950, in Indore. He did his schooling in Nutan School and graduated from Islamia Karimia College, Indore. He also did his Ph.D. in Urdu Literature from Bhoj University of Madhya Pradesh.

Indori had also featured in Kapil Sharma’s show twice and was famous for his Urdu poems and mushairas, globally.

Rahat Indori was a well-known figure in the genre of Urdu poetry and had also penned lyrics for several Bollywood songs. He had written the songs for the movies 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S', 'Murder', and others.