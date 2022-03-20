Indore: Ragging complaint; agriculture college sends probe report to UGC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Finally, the College of Agriculture at Indore has sent its probe report on a ragging complaint by a student.

“We have emailed a report of the anti-ragging committee, which probed into the ragging complaint, to UGC,” said college dean Sharad Kumar Choudhary.

Choudhary said that the report was sent to the higher education regulator two days ago.

A complainant of ragging had reached UGC from the college on March 3.

The UGC had directed the college to get the complaint probed and report back as soon as possible.

But the college allegedly dragged a probe into the ragging complaint. The complainant told UGC that the college was trying to cover up the matter.

To this, the Anti-Ragging Helpline of UGC contacted college authorities and asked them to get the matter investigated at the earliest and submit the probe report.

