Indore: R-Day celebrated with enthusiasm

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat unfurled the National Flag at the main function of Republic Day organised at Nehru Stadium today and took the salute of the parade. On this occasion, tableaux were also taken out by various government departments. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Republic Day message was read out at the ceremony. School children

presented colorful cultural programmes. Republic Day was celebrated in the district with immense enthusiasm in an atmosphere of patriotism and passion.

14 platoons take part in march past

A total of 14 platoons presented a rousing, impressive parade during the ceremony. Minister Silawat inspected the parade in an open jeep after the flag hoisting and also got introduced to the parade commanders. He was accompanied by collector Dr Ilaiyaraaja T and police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra. The sky echoed with the slogan of long live Republic Day.

The parade was led by Inspector Jai Singh Tomar. He was being followed by Subedar Vivek Parmar. BSF, RAPTC, First Corps, Fifteenth Corps, District Force Men, District Police Force Women, Home Guard, Fire Brigade, Traffic Police, Scouts, Guides, SPC Platoon and Shaurya Dal took part in the parade. The BSF band played tunes that made the whole atmosphere patriotic.

Tableaux taken out

Various government departments took out tableaux based on the schemes and programmes of the state government. The Municipal Corporation tableau displayed the innovations in the field of cleanliness, urban housing and CNG plant, Telemedicine Hub and Spoke by Health Department, Padharo Mharo Ghar by IDA, CM Rise School Scheme by Education Department and Adarsh Amrit Sarovar Scheme was displayed by District Panchayat.

The personality and work of Jannayak Krantiveer Tantya Mama was displayed by the Tribal Welfare Department, Startup Ecosystem-Startup Policy 2022 by the District Trade and Industry Center, Wall of Goodness by Anand Department, Natural Farming by the Agriculture Department and Public Health Jal Jeevan Mission by Engineering Department.

Food Processing and Prime Minister Micro Food Industry Upgradation Scheme was displayed by the Horticulture Department, One Stop Center by the Women and Child Development Department, Wildlife Conservation, Promotion and Forest Protection by Forest Rights Department and Sindhi Sahitya Akademi Bhopal displayed the heroes of freedom.

Colourful cultural programmes

An attractive presentation of physical exercise (PT) was given by hundreds of students during the function. Apart from this, more than 550 students from seven schools presented cultural programmes based on patriotism, sports and culture. The students of Government Ahilya Ashram Girls Higher Secondary School No. 2 presented dance and other cultural programmes.

Awards

Various platoons were awarded for excellent parade presentations during the ceremony. In the "A" category, the first prize was given to BSF and the second prize to District Police Force (Male).

Scouts and Guides got first prize and traffic police got second prize in the "B" category.

BSF got the first prize in the "C" category.

Similarly, the first prize in tableaux was given to the Tribal Welfare Department, the second prize to the Jail Department and the third prize to the Municipal Corporation.

Officers-employees, voluntary organizations etc., who have done excellent work in departmental works throughout the year, were specially rewarded in the main function.

MLA Mahendra Hardia, Zilla Panchayat president Reena Malviya, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, IG Rakesh Gupta, Additional of Police Manish Kapuria and Rajesh Hingankar and other officers and public representatives were present in the ceremony.

