Indore: 'Quality Of Life Is Determined By Quality Of Breath'

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Led by founder of Yoga Prana Vidya NJ Reddy, more than 250 Arhat yogis/Yoga Prana Vidya students and families practised planetary peace meditation in ‘Stay Blessed: ‘An Evening with the Master of Energy’ at Jaal Sabhagrah on Saturday evening. The 2-hour event was split into three major parts: Rhythmic Abdominal Breathing technique; Forgiveness technique; and Planetary Peace Meditation.

“The very basic foundation of physical life is breathing, we cannot live without it,” Reddy said. He added that the quality of life is determined by the quality of breath.

“There are several types of breathing for health, and to bring basic regulation. To bring peace and happiness to our lives, we should practice rhythmic yogic breathing,” Reddy said. He explained that there should be a balance in the duration of inhalation and exhalation. “You will notice that your blood pressure gets regulated, pulse rate lowers and eventually, your thoughts will change towards positive direction as well,” Reddy said.

He added that rhythmic breathing for five minutes thrice a day can boost and sustain immunity, bring clarity in thoughts and peace to a person.

Regulate Your Breathing, Regulate Your Mind

Reddy urged all participants to practise rhythmic yogic breathing regularly and made them practice with their tongue connected to their upper palate while informing them of various benefits of the same. “One of the most important things that rhymthic breathing can do for you eventually is to connect you to your own higher nature,” he said.

“Forgiveness makes you stronger and you must do Forgiveness Sadhana using YPV Sadhana app” Reddy said. He added that forgiveness is a smart thing to do as it is therapeutic. “It is a different matter whether one is smart or not?"

He used a metaphor that all colours come from the same white light or source similarly everyone is different though coming from the same life source. “We cannot expect all to have the same viewpoint and should not change others’ colours or viewpoints. It is better to forgive and move on” Reddy said.

He added that humans are in the process of development at different levels and no one is perfect. “We have to therefore, forgive, seek forgiveness and also forgive ourselves and learn the lessons,” Reddy said.

“In Planetary Peace Meditation we channel Peace, Love and Forgiveness to the entire Earth, every person and every being, thus slowly internalising them by regular practice. It is in giving that we receive. It is the need of the hour to bring world peace. Doing this in a group accelerates the process for oneself, one’s environment and the entire Earth,” Reddy concluded.