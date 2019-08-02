Indore: PWD engineer caught accepting bribe, suspended

Indore: Public Works Department (PWD) executive engineer Dharmendra Jaiswal was suspended after he was caught by Lokayukta police while accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a road contractor.

An order issued by principal engineer RK Mehra said that he was suspended under MP Service Act for abusing his chair.

Based on a complaint filed by road contractor Mehruddin Khan, Jaiswal was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 3 lakh cash at his official residence on Wednesday.

Khan had constructed roads at Mhow and Julwania and the PWD officer had sought bribe to clear his bills of Rs 50 lakh.

After he was caught with the bribe, the sleuths searched his house and found Rs 9.27 lakh in cash.

When quizzed regarding it, Jaiswal said that the amount belonged to his uncle who was also at the house. However, the uncle denied the claim of Jaiswal after which the Lokayukta police seized the amount.

After the Lokayukta search was over, Jaiswal was admitted to a hospital as he complained of uneasiness.

Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) Savyasachi Saraf said a probe was underway to confirm the source of Rs 9.27 lakh cash that was recovered from Jaiswal's residence.

Information about his movable and immovable assets was also being collected, he said.