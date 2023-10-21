 Indore: Pvt Ambulances Continue To Be Parked At MY Hospital Despite Collector's Order
The collector had ordered the administration to initiate necessary action against the private ambulance drivers and revoke the permit of the ambulances.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Private ambulances continue to be parked inside the MY hospital’s premises despite the collector's order to ensure that these ambulances are not parked inside the premises of the government hospital.  Collector Ilayaraja T had found private ambulances parked inside the MY hospital premises during an inspection on Tuesday and sought reasons for their presence.

On which the hospital administration assured him that action would be taken against the ambulance drivers. But, till now the order of evicting these vehicles from the premises has not been implemented and the private ambulances continue to be parked in the hospital premises.

