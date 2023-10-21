Indore: Pvt Ambulances Continue To Be Parked At MY Hospital Despite Collector's Order

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Private ambulances continue to be parked inside the MY hospital’s premises despite the collector's order to ensure that these ambulances are not parked inside the premises of the government hospital. Collector Ilayaraja T had found private ambulances parked inside the MY hospital premises during an inspection on Tuesday and sought reasons for their presence.

The collector had ordered the administration to initiate necessary action against the private ambulance drivers and revoke the permit of the ambulances.

On which the hospital administration assured him that action would be taken against the ambulance drivers. But, till now the order of evicting these vehicles from the premises has not been implemented and the private ambulances continue to be parked in the hospital premises.

Read Also Indore: Man Attacked With Stone For Telling Youth Not To Perform Stunt Near Garba Pandal

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)