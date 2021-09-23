Indore: Pune train will run daily from October 6 onwards

Indore: Train number 02944/02943 Indore-Daund (Pune)-Indore Special Express operating from Indore to Daund (Pune) will be running daily. The decision has been taken in view of the increase in the number of passengers due to the improving corona situation. According to official information, train No. 02944 Indore-Daund Special Express which is currently running six days a week (except Wednesdays), with effect from October 6, will run all 7 days of the week. Train No. 02943 Daund-Indore Special Express which is currently operating six days a week (except Thursdays) will run daily from October 7.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 09:31 PM IST