e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,320 new cases, 61 deaths, 4,050 recoveriesCentre announces 'vaccination at home' for differently-abled, directs States/UTs to make arrangements
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 09:31 PM IST

Indore: Pune train will run daily from October 6 onwards

The decision has been taken in view of the increase in the number of passengers due to the improving corona situation.
Staff Reporter
Representational picture |

Representational picture |

Advertisement

Indore: Train number 02944/02943 Indore-Daund (Pune)-Indore Special Express operating from Indore to Daund (Pune) will be running daily. The decision has been taken in view of the increase in the number of passengers due to the improving corona situation. According to official information, train No. 02944 Indore-Daund Special Express which is currently running six days a week (except Wednesdays), with effect from October 6, will run all 7 days of the week. Train No. 02943 Daund-Indore Special Express which is currently operating six days a week (except Thursdays) will run daily from October 7.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Indore-Pune train to run thrice a week from November 5
Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 09:31 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal