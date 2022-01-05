Indore: Public event, dharna sans permission a big no; Panel for 200 guests in wedding, 50 in funeral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following unprecedented surge in Covid cases, there is all likelihood of number of guests in a marriage being fixed at 200 and 50 for funeral.

District Crisis Management Committee that met on Tuesday has already forwarded these recommendations to the state government for final decision.

The committee also discussed in detail various measures to be taken to tackle the third corona wave in the district. The meeting was attended by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLAs Mahendra Hardia and Akash Vijayvargiya, IDA Chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda, ex-MLA Sudarshan Gupta, Rajesh Sonkar and Manoj Patel, Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra, Collector Manish Singh, Additional Police Commissioner Manish Kapuria, Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal, Dr. Anil Bhandari etc.

The panel recommended that maximum 200 guests be allowed for wedding and 50 for funeral procession and Muktidham. Along with this, the panel also recommended that coaching classes be allowed with only 50% capacity.

The panel also recommended that no big event, dharna or demonstration would be allowed without permission. Besides, the panel recommended that citizens should be encouraged to follow Covid protocol. Wearing of mask be encouraged and those moving around without it be fined.

These recommendations would be sent to the state government for decision.

The committee also decided that medical facilities like medical kits for patients in home isolation would be made available online.

Kailash Vijayvargiya stressed on getting genome sequencing report at the earliest. He also vouched for home isolation with maximum medical facilities. Covid Care Centre too should be operated efficiently, he said.

Earlier, Collector Singh briefed the panel about arrangements put in place to tackle corona. He said that treatment protocol of corona was being prepared by experts. Claiming sufficient number of beds, he said that 2,500 beds have been arranged in Covid Care Centres. He said arrangement for free treatment of needy patients has been made in 41 hospitals under Ayushman Yojana and the district also had adequate facility for oxygen.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 12:50 AM IST