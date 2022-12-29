Indore: Pub owners told to close by midnight

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following complaints of violation by the pubs, the police took a meeting with pub owners and instructed them to close their pubs at the prescribed time. Also, police instructed them not to give entry to minors.

Given the New Year parties and PBD and GIS in January in the city, the police are keeping a close watch on the activities of the pubs. On Wednesday evening, ACP Sonakshi Saxena called the pub owners of the Vijay Nagar area at the police station and asked them to ensure that they follow the prescribed timings strictly. They were also asked to call the police in case of any shady activity by customers. The owners were also told to ensure that traffic was not affected due to vehicles parked outside their pubs.

TI Ravindra Singh Gurjar told Free Press that the pub owners were instructed by the ACP that the pub’s lights should be off by 10.30 pm, liquor should not be served after 11.30 pm and the pub should be closed by midnight. Police would take action if any violation was found.