Indore: PSU banks union staff launch massive protest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of employees of public sector banks launched a massive protest in the city on Tuesday to press for their demands. The protest was held at the call of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). The bank employees expressed their anger against the “anti-employee policies” of the Indian Banks Association and the central government.

On the premises of Punjab National Bank, located on Yashwant Niwas Road, officers and employees of all commercial banks gathered in large numbers and raised slogans against the management. The participation of young bank workers and women was visibly overwhelming at the demonstration.

Mohan Krishna Shukla, convener of the UFBU, said, “Our demands are that a five-day week should be declared, pensions updated, old pensions restored, stagnation increment abrogated and the remaining issues of previous agreement, fitment of ex-Servicemen and so forth accepted. There has been a demand over these issues for a long time, but, on the pretext of permission from the Centre, the Indian Banks Association, the representative of the management, has constantly been procrastinating on the matter. If the IBA’s attitude remains the same even after today’s protest, then, in the near future, there may be a nationwide bank strike again.”

US Verma, Naveen Dhodapkar, Balkishan, Raju Makhijani and so forth also addressed the protesting bankers, led by Satish Jain, Rajesh Jain, Ramesh Chhabra, Mukesh Singh, Yogendra Mahawar, Jyoti Gupta and so forth.

