Indore: PSC mains will be held in Barwani too, Sagar upset

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani has also been included in the list of cities where the State Service Main Examination (Mains), 2020, will be conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

Although the news has come as a major reprieve for candidates from the Nimar region, their counterparts in Sagar are upset as their division was not included in the list.

Initially, the commission had set up centres for main exams in eight districts, namely Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Satna and Shahdol in 10 divisions of the state.

Barring Sagar and Narmadapurma divisions, there is one centre in each division. Both Sagar and Narmadapurma had demanded setting up of centres in their division, too, but their request fell on deaf ears.

The MPPSC did set up a new centre, but in Barwani, thus making two centres in Indore division. The commission believes the new centre will benefit students from the Nimar region as they will now not have to travel to Indore or Ratlam in the Malwa region to write the main exam.

After Barwani was added to the list, dissatisfaction grew among candidates from Sagar division. The candidates of Sagar have said that the MPPSC is ignoring Sagar division despite the fact that a large number of candidates from the division has qualified for the main exam.

The demand for including Sagar in the list of centres is gaining momentum. The list of centres may be revised again in the coming days.

Applications window opens for main examination on Thursday

The applications window for applying for the main exam is going to open on Thursday; the window will remain open till March 23.

The exam will be conducted from April 24-29 as per the schedule announced by the MPPSC. Over 40000 candidates will take the exam.

ALSO READ Indore: 34 lakh consumers get power at Re 1 per unit

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 08:34 PM IST