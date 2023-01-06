Indore: PS seeks probe report in SGSITS molestation case

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has taken cognisance into the alleged molestation case that took place at Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science and sought an inquiry report.

The principal secretary ordered an impartial inquiry into the matter and asked for the report at the earliest.

The college administration stated that the Internal Complaints Committee has started its probe into the matter. The probe report will be prepared and handed over to the PS in two days, official sources said.

A case under Section 354 of the IPC was registered against prof RS Gamadf or allegedly molesting a girl student.

The 24-year-old girl student had lodged a complaint with the Tukoganj police station on Wednesday accusing Gamad of molesting her. In her complaint, the girl student had alleged that he had made physical advances towards her when she was sitting alone in the classroom.

When the student informed her parents about the incident, they reached the college on Wednesday and lodged a complaint with the college administration. They took the victim to the police station where an FIR was registered against the accused.

A copy of the FIR was sent to the college by the police on Thursday.

SGSITS director Prof Rakesh Saxena said the action into the matter will hinge on the inquiry report. “Once the report is received the same will also be placed before the governing body which has the right to take action into such matters. The copy of the report will be sent to the government as well,” he added.

Read Also Indore: IIT Indore holds workshop on electrochromic materials