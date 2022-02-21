Indore: Provide Ayurvedic medication to doctors at Sanjeevani Centre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh forests minister Vijay Shah, on Monday, instructed forest officials in Indore to provide Ayurvedic medication to doctors working at the Sanjeevani Centre in Indore. The doctors, who had taken charge at the centre at the Van Parisar Forest campus, were given the contract just before the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

Due to the pandemic, the doctors had barely any walk-in patients. However, they were required to pay the decided rent of Rs 30,000. The doctors have been struggling to pay the rent with barely any patients seeking Ayurveda treatment. Furthermore, the forest department had not been providing medications as sought by the doctors.

For over two years, the only medication available to the doctors from the forest department was limited to honey. Seeking a resolution of the issue, the doctors shared their plea with the forest minister during his visit to the centre on Monday.

To their plea, Shah said, “When I return to Bhopal, I’ll speak to the central department and find out why they haven’t been providing Ayurvedic roots to Indore.” He assured the doctors of smooth functioning with regular supply of medications in the coming days. “I understand that things have been tough due to the Covid-19 outbreak. But slowly, we hope things will get back to normal now,” Shah said.

Bamboo mission: Ensure no more failures

Under the bamboo mission, a bamboo emporium was made in Indore in 2016. After being operational for about one and a half years, the emporium has closed down.

When Shah sought the reason, divisional forest officer Narendra Pandwa said, “We’ve given the contract to run it to a person from Balaghat, but he doesn’t seem interested anymore.”

Shah instructed the officials to ensure that work resumes and furniture manufacturers are directly contacted to run the centre.

Sources claimed that the reason for minister visiting the bamboo emporium after so many years was to judge the possibility to selling it off to a commercial establishment.

Meeting of forest officials

The forest minister chaired a meeting of forest officials at the Navlakha forest department office. He discussed various plans and issues faced in the Indore division.

Shah also went to the State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) office in Indore and sought updates. He instructed the officials there to control wildlife crime in the division.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:09 PM IST