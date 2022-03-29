Indore: Proposal to include Ger in UNESCO’s cultural heritage list to be filed on March 31

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After an estimated crowd of over 5 lakh took part in the traditional Ger procession in the city on Rangpanchami, the district administration is preparing a proposal for including this traditional cultural event in the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) list of

cultural heritage. The proposal will be filed to the Union ministry of culture on March 31.

Collector Manish Singh informed here on Monday that a team is working overnight on preparing the proposal. He said that according to the format given by the Union ministry of culture very detailed information has been sought about the event. He said that apart from the city and district, people from neighbouring states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra also come to take part and enjoy the Ger.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:23 AM IST