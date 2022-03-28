Bhopal: Lokayukta arrests forest ranger for taking bribe of Rs 20,000

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (Lokayukta) Rewa wing caught a forest ranger posted in Singrauli district red handed for taking a bribe of Rs 20,000, the police said on Monday.

Rewa superintendent of police (Lokayukta) Gopal Dhakad told Free Press that the action was taken following a complaint from Tirath Prasad Gurjar, a resident of Baktra village, Chitrangi tehsil, Singrauli.

Gurjar said that the forest ranger, Gopal Uike had seized his excavation machine and he was demanding Rs 20,000 to release the machine.

Earlier, the complainant gave Rs 20,000 to him but the ranger was demanding Rs 20,000 more to release the machine.

After that Gurjar lodged a complaint against the forest ranger. Following the complaint, a trap wing was formed in the leadership of inspector Pramendra Kumar and conducted the raid.

On Sunday evening, As soon as Gurjar handed the money to the forest ranger at his government residence, the trap wing rushed to the spot and arrested the accused red handed.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 02:36 PM IST