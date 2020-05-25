Indore: Proposal to handover running of urban bodies to outgoing mayors\chairmen for one year

Indore: The proposal to set up committees headed by outgoing mayors and chairmen to head the urban bodies has been put in cold storage after it got enmeshed in legal issues. As a result of this development, a number of BJP leaders who were eyeing for these postings are now a disappointed lot.

Soon after becoming the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that the government was planning to hand over the running of the municipal corporations and municipalities to the outgoing mayors and chairmen respectively, for one more year and he\she would be assisted by senior outgoing corporators.

Urban administration commissioner, P Narahari, said that a proposal of this nature had been put up and had been discussed, but no decision could be taken due to some legal problems.

Expressing his disappointment, former BJP city president Gopi Krishna Nema said as the proposal could not be passed, the functioning of all urban bodies has been taken over by officials and the common people are finding it very difficult to get their work done.

Former mayor and MLA Malini Gaud too expressed similar sentiments. She said that the committee would have functioned as an effective bridge for solving the people’s problems as it is easier for the common man to approach a public representative than an official. Also, the public representatives who move around among the people are more aware of the people’s problems.