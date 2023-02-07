Indore: Promoting Rose Day to provide rozgar to florists

Representative Image | Photo by Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Valentine’s Day is approaching, city florists received a boost in their sales with Indoris celebrating Rose Day. The gifting ritual will begin on February 7 and Rose Day will be celebrated to mark the beginning to the countdown of Valentine’s Day.

Love birds across the city will be conveying their love for each other with roses, chocolates, teddy bears and other goodies. As a result, on Monday, the price of roses shot up.

Red roses which are usually pegged at Rs 20 per piece are being sold for Rs 70 to Rs 80 per piece. Moreover, simple bouquets are being sold for Rs 120 to Rs 300.

Rupesh More, who owns a flower shop at New Palasia, said, “February is the peak season for us (city florists). This is because of the weddings and Valentine's week. This year, there are 15 different unique shades of roses which have arrived from different states of the country. Orange, white, yellow, and purple are the major colours that people are opting for this season.”

FLOWER ‘RATING’

The rate of each flower depends on its vulnerability, demand, and composure. Proper bouquets will cost anything between Rs 400 and Rs 2,500. The exotic fragrances and significance that these flowers carry have kept them in demand. One can even find cheap yet beautiful flowers near Chappan or Palasia. Kalaben, a local florist at Chappan said, “The business of flower is dead, but Valentine’s week is a huge reprieve for us. People buy flowers and customised cards for their loved ones.”

If not roses… opt for lilies

Even if the day is marked as Rose Day, many florists claim that lilies are the exotic and elegant replacements for roses in the city. While a single lily flower will cost around Rs 200, a customised bouquet costs around Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000. Rupesh said, “I have already received over 400 orders of customised bouquets which include 1 rose with 6 lilies and a customised card.”