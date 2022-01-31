Indore: Prof Suhas Joshi takes over as the director of IIT-Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prof Suhas S Joshi, a member of the faculty at the IIT-Bombay, has taken over as the second regular director of IIT-Indore from Monday (January 31). He took over charge from professor Neelesh Kumar Jain, who was the officiating director since professor Pradeep Mathur relinquished his term as the director on December 31, 2019.

Joshi was appointed as director of the IIT-Indore on January 10. However, he did not assume charge till Monday as he got infected with coronavirus. He came to the city and assumed charge after he recovered fully from Covid-19.

‘Focus to be on resuming conventional teaching’

‘With great humility, I take over as the director of this institute. The institute has done exceedingly well in the past 13 years. Whether in research, academics, welfare, outreach, or global presence—all fields have been well taken care of. I acknowledge the able leadership and vision of my predecessors and would like to take it forward. I’m very happy to see the achievements of our alumni, students, members of the faculty and staff and would ensure that the conducive environment for the growth of the institute and its community is further enhanced. While the pandemic has robbed the world of opportunities, the institute has navigated itself well during these tough days. The focus will be on resuming the conventional teaching and learning process and research and development as early as possible and provide the students with a safe and informative environment. I sincerely hope that I’ll continue to get the support of the local administration, academia, R&D institutions, industries, media and Indore city’ — Prof Suhas S Joshi, director, IIT-Indore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 11:29 PM IST