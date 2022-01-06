Indore: Procession taken out on 355th Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Processions from all Gurudwaras to the oldest Gurudwara of the city, Imli Sahib was taken out on Thursday on the occasion of 355th Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh.

The devotees welcomed the processions by showering flowers. They also distributed Prasad of Pinni, Poha and milk to the devotees participating in the processions. The devotees recited the verses of Guru Granth Sahib during processions.

According to information, Sikh Sangat from 32 Gurudwaras of the city joined the Kirtan.

At Imli Sahib Gurudwara, Hazuri Ragi Jatha Amandeep Singh, Trilok Singh and Shamsher Singh performed Alokik Kirtan, Asa Di Vaar and Shabad Kirtan.

The entire route of Nagar Kirtan was decorated with blue markings. The men involved in Nagar Kirtan were wearing white clothes and blue turban and women were wearing white clothes with blue veil.

According to Sikh Community members, Vishal Gurmat Samagam will be organised at Gurdwara Topkhana Sahib, MG Road and Khalsa College from Friday to Sunday.

There will also be Amrit Sanchar at Khalsa College, Raj Mohalla. Kirtankar Sarabjit Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Shashant and Anantveer Singh will address the Gurmat Samagam.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 05:00 PM IST