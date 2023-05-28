Indore: Problem of obesity more in nuclear families, says Dr Julka

Representational Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the increasing cases of obesity, city experts revealed that they are increasing more among people in nuclear families than those in joint families.

“The problem of obesity is increasing in single families. We see many people around us who eat more than necessary and this can be because of some hormonal disorder that gives them an urge to eat more.

Timely treatment is necessary to control the disease as it is increasing rapidly not only in housewives but also in working women,” endocrinologist Dr Sandeep Julka said.

He was addressing the one-day workshop on ‘Obesity’ on Saturday along with the psychologist Dr Rohita Satish, physical trainer Mukta Singh, and dietician Naima Khan. They talked about all-round treatment of the disease which is affected by hormones, heredity, diet and lack of physical exercise.

Dr Julka said that the seriousness of obesity can be understood from the fact that only one per cent of India's GDP is spent on the treatment and prevention of obesity, so it is necessary to eliminate it not only from the health but also from the economic aspect.

Physical trainer Mukta Singh talked about physical workouts for women; how much and when. She informed participants about exercises that can be done while sitting on a chair.

On this occasion, psychologist Dr Rohita Satish said that obesity is not only a physical problem but also a psychological problem. “Unless we control our mind and thoughts, no matter how much exercise we do, we will not get proper benefits. To control obesity, we should work on mental strength along with physical exercises. Most of us watch mobile TV while eating food, in which we do not have control over our thoughts and mind resulting in overeating,” he said.

Dietician Naima Khan said, "One should eat according to his body mass. While body mass of a healthy person is considered to be 30 or less all over the world, for Indians only those with a body mass of more than 25 are declared obese."

