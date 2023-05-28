 Indore: Pran Pratishtha festival at Shri Sanwaliya Seth Temple
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Sanwaliya Seth and Shiv Parivar Pran Pratishtha Festival is being celebrated in the city at the Sanwaliya Seth temple situated at CAT road. The festival started on May 25 and will end on May 29 in which a series of events are taking place as a part of the celebration.

Kamlesh Vaishnav, chief priest of the temple, and acharya Vijendra Dwivedi, astrologer from Prayagraj have been performing the holy rituals of the celebration. 

Timeline

May 25- Kalash Yatra

May 26- Mandal worship and Annadhivas

May 27- Mandala Pujan Dev Snana Vidhi Phaladhivas

May 28- Mandala Pujan Shikhar Kalasha Sthapana

