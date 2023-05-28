Indore: Childline launches ‘Access to Justice’ with Kailash Satyarthi Foundation

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):To make Indore a child-friendly city, Childline organised a two-day workshop on May 26 and May 27 at Indore School of Social Work.

Childline, Aas organisation and Kailash Satyarthi Foundation are starting ‘Access to Justice'project in Indore and Dewas.

The project aims to create awareness about child marriage, child labour and child sexual abuse, and also work towards its prevention. Around 80 participants attended the workshop. Principal of Indore School of Social Work, CP Mathew, Sudha Jain, and RK Sharma were present as chief guests in the workshop.

In the workshop, instructor Anupa Gokhale gave detailed information regarding the JJ Act, POCSO, child marriage, and child labour in the two-day workshop. Wasim Iqbal from Aas organisation presented detailed information about child protection and Kailash Satyarthi Foundation's project ‘Access to Justice’ by preparing an action plan on how the organisation plans to create awareness and prevent child labour, child marriage, and child sexual abuse in the city.

The concept of ‘Bal Mitra’ was promoted, where the organisation asked everyone to join the moment and help in making the city ‘Child-friendly’.

After the workshop ended, ‘Access To Justice’ project was launched in which CP Mathew, principal of Indore School of Social Work, Sudha Jain, RK Sharma, Anupa Gokhale, Wasim Iqbal, Manisha Paik, Lokendra Jadhav, Rahul Gothane, Shubham Deval, Yasmin Khan, Santosh Solanki, Shubham Thakur, Monika Waghay, Sunita Rai, Deepak Goswami were present.

Read Also Indore: CA degree awarded to 570 students at ICAI convocation ceremony