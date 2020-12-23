Indore: Priyank Jaiswal and Bharat Sisodia reach quarterfinals of 34th state snooker championship

Indore: The 34th MP state snooker championship, hosted by MP Billiards and Snooker Association, has reached the final and exciting phase. All the leading players have won their matches. In the senior snooker pre-quarterfinal of this event being played at Nehru Stadium situated Billiards Academy, Priyank Jaiswal of Bhopal beat Ruchir Masand of Indore (3-2), Bharat Sisodia of Bhopal beat Piyush Karna of Jabalpur (3-0), Harshit Taluja of Gwalior beat Sumit Naidu of Jabalpur (3-1), Udit Rai of Bhopal beat Himanshu Kharade of Indore (3-2), Ketan Chawla of Indore beat Devang Singh of Vidisha (3-1), Anurag Giri of Bhopal beat Imran Khan of Jabalpur (3-1), Hrithik Jain of Indore defeated Sachin Parihar (3-2) and Piyush Kushwah of Bhopal defeated Aman Bansaud of Bhopal (3-2) and secured their place in the quarter-final. All the major players of the state are participating in this competition because the state team will be selected on the basis of this competition.