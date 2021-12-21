Indore: Private School Association objects 'admission without TC' order, writes to School Education Minister

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Private School Association in Indore objected to the State School Education Department's order that permits students to take admission in another School without obtaining transfer certificates from their previous schools.

The association, in which owners of the private schools affiliated to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) are members, have written a letter to the minister for state school education and demanded withdrawal of the recent order.

Citing the department's order for giving admission without TC under RTE act, the association termed it as unconstitutional.

“The order reads that under the rule of RTE now any school can take admission without TC. The association opposes this unconstitutional order. We would like to bring your notice that it has not been written anywhere in the RTE Act-2009 that the student can take admission to another school without obtaining Transfer Certificate from his present school,” the association wrote in the letter.

The association also attached a copy of RTE Act-2009 rules with the letter.

“It is clearly written in Madhya Pradesh Education Code and Guidelines 2020-on the subject of transfer certificate, if the guardian does not pay the full fee, then he will not be given TC,” the letter read.

The association, in its letter, further claimed that the point number 54 (2) of the Education Code says until the student does not pay the outstanding fees of the previous school, he/she cannot take admission in other schools.

“According to the rules, if a school gives admission without TC, the District Education Officer can conduct a probe into it and take action accordingly,” the association mentioned in the letter.

