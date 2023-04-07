Indore: Principal secretary industry highlights investment opportunity 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Manish Singh,principal secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion (DIPIP), highlighted the investment opportunities in the state and pointed out that the state has a huge land bank.

Singh was addressing an interactive session organised by MP Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (MPIDC) along with FICCI FLO Indore chapter.

Addressing the session, Singh briefed the FLO members about the industrial and investment promotion policies of the state government. He informed the participants about the support given by the state, especially to women entrepreneurs. Singh also addressed the queries of the members.

Rohan Saxena, ED, MPIDC assured the members that similar sessions would be organised in future also. Meetu Kohli head of Industry Park chaired the session. FLO chapter chair Mamta Balkliwal and many FLO city chapter members were present in the programme.