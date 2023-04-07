 Indore: Principal secretary industry highlights investment opportunity 
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Principal secretary industry highlights investment opportunity 

Indore: Principal secretary industry highlights investment opportunity 

Singh was addressing an interactive session organised by MP Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (MPIDC) along with FICCI FLO Indore chapter.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Manish Singh,principal secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion (DIPIP), highlighted the investment opportunities in the state and pointed out that the state has a huge land bank. 

Singh was addressing an interactive session organised by MP Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (MPIDC) along with FICCI FLO Indore chapter. 

Addressing the session, Singh briefed the FLO members about the industrial and investment promotion policies of the state government. He informed the participants about the support given by the state, especially to women entrepreneurs. Singh also addressed the queries of the members. 

Rohan Saxena, ED, MPIDC assured the members that similar sessions would be organised in future also. Meetu Kohli head of Industry Park chaired the session. FLO chapter chair Mamta Balkliwal and many FLO city chapter members were present in the programme. 

Read Also
Indore: Schools can’t force parents to buy books from a particular shop
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Youth robs mobile phone, caught within an hour

Indore: Youth robs mobile phone, caught within an hour

Indore: Seven including five minor boys held with 9 stolen bikes

Indore: Seven including five minor boys held with 9 stolen bikes

Indore: Minor boy arrested in online fraud of Rs 2.24 lakh

Indore: Minor boy arrested in online fraud of Rs 2.24 lakh

Madhya Pradesh: Indore constructs floating panels for Omkareshwar solar power project

Madhya Pradesh: Indore constructs floating panels for Omkareshwar solar power project

Indore: Maundy Thursday celebrated by washing feet of devotees

Indore: Maundy Thursday celebrated by washing feet of devotees