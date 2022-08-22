e-Paper Get App

Indore: Principal district judge opens Legal Aid Cell

Monday, August 22, 2022
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Principal district judge Subodh Kumar Jain inaugurated a Legal Aid Cell at a college in the city to provide aid to people who need legal aid and assistance.

DLAO Digavijay Singh said that, on this occasion, district judge and DLSA secretary Manish Shrivastava was present, along with advocates and others. Judge Jain briefed the people present at the inauguration ceremony about the facilities which would be provided at the centre. Judge Shrivastava informed the students present at the programme about the working process of legal service organisations.

