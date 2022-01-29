Indore: Prime accused in MYH firing case arrested

Indore

The prime accused involved in firing and injuring an ambulance driver at MY Hospital was arrested from the Rajwada area late on Thursday. He had gone to buy paan when he was arrested by the joint team of MG Road and Sanyogitaganj police. The accused carried a bounty of Rs 25,000.

DCP (Zone 3) Dharmendra Singh Bhadoriya said that accused Salman Lala and his accomplices were booked for opening fire with a pistol and injuring ambulance driver Saddam on the MYH premises on January 22. One of the accused, Imran, who is also an ambulance driver, had an argument with Saddam over some issue a few days ago and Imran with the help of a person contacted Salman to take revenge. After that Salman along with his accomplice reached the hospital premises and opened fire on Saddam. The incident was captured in a CCTV installed on the hospital premises.

On the basis of CCTV and the statement of the injured person, the police registered a case against Salman and his accomplices under the relevant section. A bounty of Rs 25,000 was announced by the police on his arrest. The police had arrested Imran, Adil, Rupesh and others for their involvement in the same incident. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of MG Road and Sanyogitaganj police cordoned off the area and managed to arrest Salman from near a paan shop in the Rajwada area. On Friday, he was produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand till 31 January. He is being questioned by the police. The accused was also paraded in the area by the police on Friday.

DCP Bhadoriya said that the details of the social media accounts of the criminals are being gathered. A letter will be written to the legal team of the social media to remove videos that criminals had posted to terrify the people.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:57 AM IST