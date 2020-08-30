Indore: Preparations start for water plus survey

Indore: Days after Indore was adjudged as the cleanest city in the country for the fourth time in a row, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) started preparing for Swachh Survekshan-2021.

It has started gearing up for sealing the loopholes for Water Plus Survey, which is part of Swachh Survekshan-2021.

IMC teams have been constituted to find out the drainage pipe outfalls of all the residents living on the banks of Kanh and Saraswati rivers and near nullahs.

The teams started their survey on Sunday. The survey needs to be completed within three days.

In a recent meeting, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal had directed zonal officers to ensure that sewerage water is not released in rivers and ponds in the city. They were told to ensure that nullah taping should be done. The instructions were also issued to serve notices on residents and organising releasing dirty water in rivers and ponds.

Zonal officers have also been instructed to ensure that all public and community toilets are well maintained.