Indore: Crowd gathers at Imambara after fake message circulated on social media

Indore: Following the circulation of a fake message of taking out a Tazia procession, people of the minority community had gathering at Imambara on Sunday.

The situation, initially, caught the police on a spot as there were no reports of any such message. However, the alert men in khakis swung into action and a heavy force was deployed at entry points of Imambara and at areas from where the crowd was coming. Police barricading was installed at Krishnapura Chhatri Road, Collectorate, Jawahar Marg, Badwali Chowki and other such areas. Also, police force was deployed at Karbala Maidan.

Superintendent of Police (east) Mahesh Chandra Jain, reached the Imambara area and appealed to the crowd to leave the place. He said, “As per the administration order, no public celebration and processions are allowed. Due to some misunderstanding people had gathered at the Imambara.”