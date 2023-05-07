Indore: Preparations on for second phase of CM Jan Seva Abhiyan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the district, as per the instructions of the state government, extensive preparations are underway for the effective implementation of the Mukhyamantri Jan Sewa Abhiyan, which will be launched to provide 100% benefits of the schemes to the eligible beneficiaries under various beneficiary-oriented schemes.

The campaign will start from May 10 and continue till May 25. For this, Collector Dr.Ilayaraja T. has appointed Additional Collectors department-wise as nodal officers and assigned the responsibility of Liaison Officers to the officers of the concerned departments.

Accordingly, Additional Collector Dr. Abhay Bedekar will be the nodal officer for services related to Revenue, Urban and Housing Department and Cooperative Department. Similarly, Additional Collector Ajaydev Sharma is given the responsibility of General Administration, Labor Department. Panchayat and Rural Development, Planning, Economic and Statistics and Public Health Family Welfare departments responsibility is given to District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Vandana Sharma. The responsibility of Energy and Tribal Welfare department is given to Additional Collector Sapna Lovenshi, Higher Education, Agriculture, Marketing to Additional Collector Rajesh Rathore. MP Board and Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment to Additional Collector Radheshyam Mandloi.

In-charge Deputy Collector Roshni Vardhaman will be the liaison officer for the Revenue Department. Similarly, Additional Commissioner Municipal Corporation Abhay Rajangaonkar and Project Officer Urban Development Agency Praveen Upadhyay Urban and Housing Department, Deputy Commissioner Cooperative Madan Gajbhiye Cooperative, Deputy Collector Ajay Bhushan Shukla General Administration, Assistant Labor Commissioner Meghna Bhatt Labor Department, Project Officer District Panchayat Anil Panwar Rural Development, District Statistics Officer Madhav Bende Planning, Economic and Statistics, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. BS Satya Health Department, City Engineer Manoj Sharma and Superintending Engineer MPEB Dhruv Sharma Energy, Assistant Commissioner Tribal Welfare Department Nisha Mehra Tribal Welfare Department, Additional Commissioner Kiran Bala Saluja Higher Education, Mandi Secretary Naresh Parmar Agricultural Marketing Board, Narendra Sahu will be the liaison officer for technical education, skill development and employment, Assistant Director Horticulture Kartar Singh Gurjar Horticulture and Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma for transport related services.