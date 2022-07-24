Indore: Prefabricated sandwich technique to be applied to Light House Project of city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the on-going Light House Project (LHP) in the city, new technology of pre-fabricated sandwich panels is to be applied. This will reduce the cost and maintain the strength of the building.

This was informed by the experts of the construction area in the workshop held in Bhopal on Saturday. The workshop, organised by GIZ—an Indo-German venture—by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, Government of India and the directorate of urban development and housing.

The one-day workshop was inaugurated by Satyendra Singh, mission director, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) by lighting a lamp. Singh encouraged all the participants present at the workshop to adopt new techniques of construction and implement them at the ground level. GS Saluja, superintending engineer, directorate, urban administration and development, made a presentation on new technologies and Demonstration Housing Project (DHP) being implemented in Bhopal.

At the workshop, information was given regarding the new technology of pre-fabricated sandwich panels for the construction of the Light House Project (LHP) in the city. In 6 cities of the country, Light House Projects are being implemented with different technologies. The entire technology of the Light House Project is being implemented at a fast pace and on the basis of the concept of thermal comfort in the buildings.

The Government of India has appointed GIZ to promote the new technologies being implemented in the Light House Project. Subject experts Gagandeep Singh, Yatin Choudhary and Jitendra Vyas also expressed their views at the workshop. They suggested implementation of these new technologies in under-construction projects of the state.

