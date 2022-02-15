Indore: Precautionary dose overdue for 72,000 people in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The efforts of the health department to vaccinate eligible people with the precautionary dose as early as possible does not seem to be producing much results as the dose is overdue for over 72,000 people— including healthcare workers, frontline workers and those over the age of 60 years.

According to information shared by health officials during a meeting chaired by the district collector, 72,000 people are those whose date is overdue but they are still shying away from taking the dose.

Going through numbers, about 52,000 people overdue for the precautionary dose are above the age of 60 years, 11,000 are frontline workers, and 9,000 are healthcare workers.

The district administration has even stopped the salaries of some of the frontline workers, but, still, the department has not been able to get much of ballast for its vaccination drive.

‘Good response expected’

‘We’ve increased the number of sites to make it easier for the people to get the doses. Over 260 sites for vaccinating people, including for the precautionary dose and first and second doses for pending people, are running across the district. The department is also calling people to take their due doses as soon as possible and it’s believed that we’ll get a good response to it’ — Immunisation officer

Only 15,000 inoculated on Monday

As many as 15,881 people were inoculated on Monday, including 1,100 doses as precautionary doses for healthcare workers and frontline workers, and over 12,000 doses as the second dose for teenagers of ages between 15 and 17 years and also people between the ages of 18 and 44 years

Precautionary dose from Jan 10 to Feb 12

Category Doses administered

Health Care Workers 22,886

Frontline Workers 24,735

Age 60+ 38,284

Total 85,905

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:25 AM IST