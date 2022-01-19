Indore: Pre-board exam in take-home mode starts today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 21,000 students in Indore will head to schools on Thursday to collect question papers for the pre-board examination of Class 10th and Class 12th and write their exams. Due to coronavirus third wave breakout in Indore and across the country, the examination will be conducted in open-book format.

Format of take-home mode

Answer sheets and question papers will be given to students. Students will be able to go home and re-submit the copies to school by writing the answers. Students will be asked to come to school at a specific time to collect answer sheets and question papers.

Preparations in Indore

All the preparations for the pre-board exam have been done in Indore. Along with this, instructions have also been issued to the operators of government schools. Along with thermal screening, arrangements have also been made for sanitisers for the students coming to the school.

The pre-board exam to start today

Additional District Project Coordinator Narendra Jain said the pre-board exam of 10th and 12th students is going to start on January 20, and run till 31st January. The government closed schools till 31 January due to Covid, and pre-board exam is being conducted in take-home mode.

How will the education dept manage the crowd?

Jain said that for the pre-board exam, the students will be called to the schools and given copies and papers. “This process will start from around 10.30 am on Thursday. In which students will be called to their schools at different times so that there is no crowd,” Jain said. Students will be given the first two or three papers and copies. After this, after calling them again, these copies will be returned and other papers and copies will be given.

Open book or take-home exam analysis

In the open-book or take-home exam, students will be able to refer to books, notes and other study materials. They can pick out answers from the text in their book. Students will sit in their homes and answer the question paper collected from the school. The positive of such an exam is that it may better reflect many natural situations, where professionals may have access to reference sources. However, it is tough to monitor and judge a student's knowledge without a set pattern of innovative questions, whose answers cannot be picked up from text and notes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:48 PM IST