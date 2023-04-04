Indore: Pratibha Pal had joined duty 11 days after giving birth to baby

​Pratibha Pal, municipal commissioner |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): That municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, who has been transferred as Rewa collector, was a committed officer was known to many in the administrative circle.

But her commitment towards her duty became public knowledge when she returned to her duty just 11 days after giving birth to a baby boy in January 2021.

Not only this, she had not taken a day’s maternity leave and had worked till an hour before her labour pain started.

Pal has many achievements to her credit as municipal commissioner of Indore, but she would mostly be remembered for her role in establishment of South Asia's largest Bio-CNG plant at trenching ground in Devguradia.

The plant, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was set up by a company without charging a penny from Indore Municipal Corporation. In fact, IMC earns good amount from the plant which has capacity of 17 to 18 tonnes of CNG every day from the waste.

Besides, it has capacity to produce 100 tonnes of organic manure.

Pal also ensured that the city continued to bag cleanest city tag without any hassle. It was because of her efforts that segregation of six types of waste started at source and around six wards became zero waste wards in the city. These and some other measures ensured that the city retained its cleanest tag for fifth and sixth time in a row.

As the city was gearing up for Swachhta Survekshan-2023 for clinching the tag for the seventh consecutive time, Pal was transferred a month before she completed three years in Indore.

Pal was made Indore municipal commissioner in May 2020 when the city was leading in coronavirus infection cases in the state. She worked closely with district administration and health department in fight against Covid-19.

She was remembered by Indore as an officer with ‘never-giving-up-attitude’.