Indore: Pragati Vihar declared illegal colony by IMC

Indore Municipal Corporation office |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation, on Thursday, declared Pragati Vihar Colony “illegal” because the coloniser has developed the colony without performing the formalities of getting the requisite permission from IMC and developed roads and structures illegally without any sanctions from the civic body.

IMC officials said the colony is located in Bicholi Mardana. The additional collector issued an order to IMC to perform a survey of plots at Pragati Vihar. More than 150 plots in the Pragati Vihar Colony were found illegal.

By forming a joint investigation team of the technical committee, colony cell and regional building inspector and building officer of IMC, a joint inspection was carried out at Pragati Vihar Colony. It was found by the investigation team that Pragati Vihar Colony was built without getting the layout approved by the joint director of Town and Country Planning and without taking permission from the municipal corporation for dividing the agricultural land into separate plots.

Illegal development works, such as construction of illegal roads, electrification without any layout, drainage and others, were found to have been carried out in violation of the norms and rules.

It was also found that there was no reserve land for the economic weaker sections and low-income groups. Also, no land was reserved for open land, park and other public amenities.

Due to violation of the rules and regulations mentioned in the Madhya Pradesh Municipality (Colony Development) Rules, 2021, it was found that the colony had been constructed illegally, said IMC officials.

In view of the fact that illegal constructions on the plots of Pragati Vihar should not be fraudulently bought and sold, the colony had been declared illegal by the municipal corporation, said IMC officials.