Indore: For 10% EWS quota, 25% seats hiked in MBA, BE courses across state

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

After a gap of two years, Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has announced that it’s going to implement the central government’s order to increase seats in technical institutions across the state by 25 per cent to ensure implementation of 10 per cent quota for students belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS).

In a letter to all technical institutions in the state, joint director (technical education) SAK Rao said that All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)’s approval process handbook’s Chapter 7 mentions about 10 per cent quota to EWS students in session 2022-23.

“It has also given a matrix for implementing that quota. When the matrix formula is applied, the approved intake of 60 seats reaches 75,” Rao said.

He stated that the matrix formula has to be implemented to ensure that the caste-based reservation does not cross 50 per cent mark whereas seats of unreserved category do not come down from their existing number.

Sharing the matrix formula with an example, DTE stated that the centralised online counselling for admission in technical institutions will be conducted with giving 10 per cent quota to EWS.

That means, the intake capacity of technical institutions offering MBA, MCA, engineering, polytechnic, pharma etc courses will increase by 25 per cent.

Arihant College chief executive officer Kavita Kasliwal welcomed the DTE’s step saying that the central government’s order pertaining to grant of 10 per cent quota to EWS students has finally been implemented in the true sense.

DTE letter’s claims that previously, 10 per cent EWS quota was implemented during centralised online admission counselling 2019-20.

Who will benefit?

Both students belonging to EWS and beneficiary of caste-based reservation will be benefited by increase seats due to 10 per cent EWS quota whereas seats of unreserved category will remain unchanged.

In a course with intake capacity of 60 students, caste based reservation seats will increase by 8 whereas EWS will get 7 seats.