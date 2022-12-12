Indore: ‘Power supply-related complaints decline by 60% in three months’ 

e-Paper Get App
Number of complaints for 57 lakh consumers now reduced to 2,032

Updated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 11:36 PM IST
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing improvement in its services, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has claimed a gradual decrease in the number of power supply-related complaints.

The complaints, the company claimed, have reduced by 60 per cent in a span of 90 days.

West Discom managing director AmitTomar said that enhancement of facilities, improvement in the supply system and setting the complaint redressal process right brought about the change.

He said that there is a steady reduction in the number of complaints for the past three months.

Tomar said that the number of complaints registered about 90 days back was 5,450, which has now reduced to a mere 2,032.

In this way, there has been a reduction of about 60 per cent complaints. Tomar said that the company’s consumer base is more than 57 lakh and in comparison to that the number of complaints is way too less.

West Discom steps for supply improvement

-Established new lines of 33/11 KV

-Created new grid and started using it

-Capacity of old grids increased

- About 10,000 transformers were changed

- More attention paid to maintenance

- Timely work using information technology

