Indore Power Staff Battle Extreme Heat To Maintain Uninterrupted Electricity Supply | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 500 electricity department personnel are working around the clock to maintain power supply across Indore as the city faces intense summer heat and rising demand.

According to officials, power consumption in April has surged significantly, with demand crossing 650 megawatts on several days. To ensure uninterrupted supply, teams are carrying out maintenance for two to three hours early each morning, balancing essential repairs with continuous distribution.

Despite these efforts, workers are also required to respond to faults during the day when temperatures soar to 42-43°C. In such conditions, the temperature of iron poles can exceed 50°C, yet electricity workers continue to climb poles ranging from 25 to 40 feet high, braving hot winds to restore supply.

City superintending engineer DK Gathe stated that supply is being managed according to demand, with maintenance scheduled during early hours to minimise inconvenience. Advance information is being shared through resident associations, feeder-based WhatsApp groups and social media.

In the first 27 days of April alone, more than 31 crore units of electricity have been supplied across the city, highlighting the scale of operations during the peak summer period.

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POWER WATCH: INDORE SUMMER

* Peak demand: 650+ megawatts

* Units supplied: 31 crore (April 1–27)

* Working conditions: Pole temperatures exceeding 50°C

* Maintenance window: 2 to 3 hours (early morning)

* Equipment focus: VCBs, high-tension jumpers, and transformers