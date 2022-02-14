Indore: Power demand could reach 1.25 crore units in summer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The demand for electricity this summer is likely to up to 1.25 crore units per day in the city. Anticipating this, the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has started preparations through maintenance on 500 feeders in the city.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the summer season has almost started. Plus, government restrictions for Covid-19 have almost ended due to the receding number of corona cases. These factors will lead to an increase in domestic and commercial activities, which will result in an increase in the demand for power.

West Discom is expecting the demand to reach up to 1.25 crore units per day this summer. Tomar said that, to meet the increasing demand of electricity, maintenance work was going on at 15 to 20 feeders every day. Along with increasing the capacity of the power transformers and distribution transformers, additional transformers are also being installed.

Tomar said that, while effective preparations have been made for uninterrupted power supply in the city, extensive arrangements are being made in other big cities in the company’s area, as well.

Daily demand

§ The daily demand is likely to reach 15 lakh units in Ujjain city, 8 lakh units in Dewas city and 7.5 lakh units in Ratlam city in summer this year, West Discom estimates say

§ So far, Indore city has recorded the highest daily supply of 1.1 crore units

